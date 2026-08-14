‘Not getting government involved’: Pooja Bedi not to marry Maneck despite 8-year engagement

After once experiencing the highs and lows of marriage for a decade, actor Pooja Bedi is no longer drawn to the institution, nor is she planning to go down that road ever again. However, that doesn’t mean she isn’t enjoying companionship.

She has been in a committed relationship with Maneck Contractor for quite a few years now and has been engaged to him since 2019. Nevertheless, they aren’t ready to “get the government involved in their affair” and are determined to keep things “easier” by remaining unmarried.

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During a recent interview, Pooja Bedi explained in detail why she and Maneck made this decision and how it made perfect sense. Mentioning that she is frequently asked when she plans to get married, Pooja said that she probably never will.

‘I’m engaged, but I’m not getting married’

“I have been engaged for 8 years. And people ask me, very excitedly, ‘So, Pooja, when are you getting married?’ I say, ‘I’m not getting married.’ They point out, ‘But you’re engaged.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ Then, they ask again, ‘So, when are you getting married?’ No. Engagement is when a person puts a ring on your finger and says, ‘I want to be married to you,'” Pooja pointed out during a conversation with Vickey Lalwani.

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She continued, “It’s basically saying, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you by my side, as a companion, as your lover, as your husband, and as a father to your children.’ The commitment is enough. After the commitment is made, all you’re really doing is signing a piece of paper and getting the government involved in your affair. Then, it’s a tedious process of paperwork.”

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Pooja also reflected on how society’s perception of marriage. “In the olden days, marriage was considered sanctimonious. If you weren’t married, eyebrows were raised. If you lived in, it was a sin. If you had children out of wedlock, it was considered shameless. For a large part of society that exists even today. However, things are changing over time. So, when I look today at my eight-year relationship with Maneck and not wanting to get the government involved, it is so much easier,” the actor noted.

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How Pooja Bedi, Maneck Contractor are maintaining financial independence

Pooja Bedi further highlighted how their financial independence and previous marital experiences have made marriage unnecessary for them. “I’ve been married, I’ve been divorced, and I have two children. He’s been married, he’s been divorced, and he has children too. In terms of simple things, like assets, it’s so simple. My assets go to my kids; his assets go to his kids. I’m earning, he’s earning, and we’re both independent. I don’t need him for security’s sake. He doesn’t need me for financial security. We are together because we want to be together, not because we’re bound to be together,” she said, noting that in marriages, people often take each other for granted.

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Pooja Bedi is renowned for her roles in movies such as Vishkanya, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Lootere, Chittemma Mogudu, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Aatank Hi Aatank, and Sakthi. She was previously married to Farhan Furniturewala.

Disclaimer: This article reflects personal opinions and individual life choices shared in an interview context and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. Readers should evaluate personal life and legal decisions independently.