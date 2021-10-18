Pooja Bedi, her fiance and house-help test positive for coronavirus, says she ‘chose’ to stay unvaccinated

Actor Pooja Bedi has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor on Sunday evening took to Instagram to share the news. She dropped a video in which she informed that she, along with her fiancee and her house-help, has tested positive for the coronavirus and are taking all necessary precautions.

“Hello everyone, while I have been wondering why I haven’t got the coronavirus till now given that it is so infectious and at some point, everyone is going to get it. It seems that I have now got it. I tested positive. Very interestingly last couple of days I thought I have very bad allergy, which is why I have this cough. I do have dust allergy. Then the fever started and it is quite the virus that kinda knocks you out. I have been passing out a lot. I thought something is not right and I better get tested, which was a good idea, because I have the coronavirus. I am taking all the precautions,” Pooja said, adding that there is “a need for cautions, not panic.”

Pooja has been vocal about her choice of not getting vaccinated. “I have been vocal about not taking the vaccine. For me, it was the choice I took. I know my body’s immunity will rise up and I rather rely on my natural immunity. Each one of you make your own choices. This is my chronical journey of how I am handling the virus. We are now going to focus on getting better,” she expressed. She also made sure to mention it in the caption of her post, which read, “I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what’s right for you. Each to their own. Caution. not panic.”

By end of the video, Pooja said that this healing period is a great for her to relax, “I have been working a long and hard schedule. Maybe this is God’s way to tell me to slow down and take it easy.”

As soon as she posted the video, her friends dropped get well soon messages for her. Farah Khan Ali, Shruti Seth and Sachin Shroff among others shared “Get well soon” messages, Nafisa Ali suggested Pooja to get herself tested once again in a week. “Just to say I love you with all my blessings & strength. Test yourself again after a week,” her comment read.

Earlier this year, the actor was criticised for her post in which she mentioned that life is not meant to be spent “caged and masked for years in fear of a virus.”

“Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa . Free your mind #NoFear Life is meant to be lived… not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that’s clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be?” she tweeted along with a video in which she was seen enjoying a speed boat ride in Goa.

Later, she addressed the criticism with tweets in which she mentioned that the reactions to her statement showed people had a problem with those with “wealth, health and positivity.”