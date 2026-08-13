‘Want to play chess?’: How Aamir Khan broke tension with Pooja Bedi amid ‘passionate scene’

Director Mansoor Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar became a major sensation when it released and has since remained one of the defining coming-of-age films in Hindi cinema. The film featured an ensemble cast led by Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Ayesha Jhulka. Over the years, one rumour that emerged from the film’s set was that actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi were attracted to each other.

‘Got to be kidding me’

Decades after the film’s release, Pooja Bedi addressed the rumour in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani. Asked if there was any truth to speculation that she and Aamir were attracted to each other, she laughed and said, “You got to be kidding me.” In the same conversation, Pooja also recalled an incident from the shooting of Aatank Hi Aatank, in which she had a cameo. She revealed that she and Aamir had filmed a scene involving “passionate love making”, but it was ultimately left out of the final cut.