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‘Want to play chess?’: How Aamir Khan broke tension with Pooja Bedi amid ‘passionate scene’
Pooja Bedi recalled Aamir Khan’s decent gesture on Aatank Hi Aatank set, and laughed off rumours they were attracted to each other.
Director Mansoor Khan’s Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar became a major sensation when it released and has since remained one of the defining coming-of-age films in Hindi cinema. The film featured an ensemble cast led by Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Ayesha Jhulka. Over the years, one rumour that emerged from the film’s set was that actors Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi were attracted to each other.
‘Got to be kidding me’
Decades after the film’s release, Pooja Bedi addressed the rumour in a conversation with Vickey Lalwani. Asked if there was any truth to speculation that she and Aamir were attracted to each other, she laughed and said, “You got to be kidding me.” In the same conversation, Pooja also recalled an incident from the shooting of Aatank Hi Aatank, in which she had a cameo. She revealed that she and Aamir had filmed a scene involving “passionate love making”, but it was ultimately left out of the final cut.
Recalling the experience, Pooja said, “We were shooting near Film City, in some bungalow. So nowadays everyone go into makeup vans, and no one went back to their vanity vans back then after a shot got finished. So the studio is a big villa, and then as soon as the shot was over, they put us into this room.”
‘Aamir was not one of those dirty co-stars’
She continued, “So now I’m sitting in the room, and Aamir is sitting in the room, and there’s a bed there. And I’m thinking to myself, a million thoughts are going through your head, right? So, as a young actress, like, is this part of that thing they talk about in Bollywood? And, you know, what should I be expecting? And you’re getting a little confused and fearful.”
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Pooja then recalled how Aamir broke the tension in the room. She said, “And Aamir’s sitting there in silence. I’m also sitting there in silence. And they, when did they shut the door? And Aamir’s looking at me, I’m looking at Aamir, and he looks at me and says, ‘Want to play chess?’” She added, “So I said, ‘Oh, I’d love to play chess,’ because he and I used to play a lot of chess. So I said, ‘Chess set leke aao.’ And he got the chess set and put it outside.” Reflecting on the moment, Pooja said, “Sigh of breath, you know, sigh of relief, you know, that he was a decent guy. He was a good man. He was not one of those dirty co-stars.”
Pooja Bedi was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.
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