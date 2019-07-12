Pooja Batra ties the knot with Nawab Shah

Actor and Miss India International Pooja Batra has tied the knot with Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah in a hush-hush ceremony. Though the couple didn’t make an official announcement about the wedding, their latest social media posts suggest they are married.

Advertising

In the photos shared by Nawab on his Instagram account, Pooja can be seen wearing a ‘choora’ (a set of bangles worn by a Punjabi bride). The actor had posted a video of his and Pooja’s ‘choora’ adorned hand with the caption, “A story you can make a movie on ❤️🦋🥂🤪🎬🎥”

Pooja Batra, last seen in psychological thriller Mirror Game (2017), also shared a photo where she is seen walking hand in hand with Nawab on the streets of Delhi. “Man Crush Everyday @nawwabshah,” reads the caption of the adorable click.

A source close to the couple has also confirmed news of the duo tying the knot in a traditional ceremony. “They are yet to register the marriage, but it will happen soon. Their family and close friends are happy for them. They were in Srinagar recently for Nawab’s sister’s wedding,” the source told Mumbai Mirror.

Advertising

From the past few months, both Pooja and Nawab have been quite vocal about their love for each other. Last month, Nawab shared a photo holding Pooja’s hand. “It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate ❤️🦋,” he wrote along with the photo.

Viraasat actor Pooja was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia. She separated from him in 2011.

On the work front, Nawab Shah will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat.