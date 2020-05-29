Pooja Batra recalls how Nawab Shah proposed to her

Pooja Batra shared clicks from the day Nawab Shah proposed to her last year. (Photos: Pooja Batra/Instagram) Pooja Batra shared clicks from the day Nawab Shah proposed to her last year. (Photos: Pooja Batra/Instagram)

Bollywood star Pooja Batra recently recalled the day her husband Nawab Shah proposed to her. In a set of throwback pics shared on Instagram, we can see Shah on his knees while Batra cannot hold her smile.

Batra took to her Instagram account and posted some clicks with the caption, “#tbt Last year today was the day when my hubby @nawwabshah proposed to me in the presence of his Mom and his Family. May your blessings and love always be with us Moore ♥️ We Miss you.”

Nawab Shah also posted a click of himself and his wife Pooja Batra on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Picture picture on the wall.”

Batra and Shah had an Arya Samaj wedding in Delhi in July last year. The two made their hush-hush marriage official via social media posts.

Speaking about Nawab Shah, Pooja Batra, in an interview with Bombay Times, had said, “A part of me wanted to see if there could be something beyond friendship between us. We share emotional and intellectual compatibility, and we don’t have to explain too much to each other. I like the fact that he is a family person.”

Shah, on his part, said, “Both of us have gone through various phases in life and have matured over the years. When I reconnected with her, a relationship wasn’t on my mind. Pooja entered my life like sunshine and I was sure that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. In fact, I wanted to marry her right after our first meeting.”

Pooja Batra, last seen on the big screen in 2017’s Mirror Game, was earlier married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia. She separated from Ahluwalia in 2011.

Nawab Shah was seen in films like Dabangg 3, Panipat and Tiger Zinda Hai.

