Pooja Batra shares photo with ‘inspirational’ Maye Musk, Elon Musk’s mother

Pooja Batra has shared a throwback photo from the time when she met billionaire Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk. The photo is from the fourth annual CineFashion Film Awards, which was held in 2018 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California.

Pooja shared the photo with the caption, “With the powerhouse @mayemusk #tbt 📸 @paiy22_7.”

Pooja had earlier shared this photo in 2018 with the caption, “You are an inspiration @mayemusk. A pleasure to meet you.”

A few months ago, Batra had shared another throwback photo with Elon Musk from the time when they both attended a Game of Thrones premiere party.

She shared that photo with the caption, “With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever #elonmusk #Tbt 📸 @gshiraz @gameofthrones #premiere @hbo @teslamotors @spacex.”

Pooja participated in Miss India in 1993 which kickstarted her Bollywood career. She appeared in hit films like Bhai, Virasat, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya and Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye among many others.

The 44-year-old is married to model-actor Nawab Shah and resides in Los Angeles.