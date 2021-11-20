scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 20, 2021
MUST READ

Pooja Batra shares pictures from beach holiday in Bora Bora islands: ‘Just another day in paradise’

Pooja Batra's pictures from her beach holiday in Bora Bora Islands will set vacation goals.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
November 20, 2021 2:08:36 pm
Pooja Batra- Bora Bora IslandsPooja Batra is holidaying in French Polynesia. (Photos: Pooja Batra/Instagram)

Former Bollywood actor Pooja Batra on Friday took to Instagram to share pictures from her beach vacation in Bora Bora Islands, in French Polynesia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

Pooja has shared some dreamy pictures of herself enjoying the beaches of the beautiful vacation destination. In one set of pictures Pooja is seen donning a bikini with exotic foliage print.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

Pooja, who was last seen in ZEE5’s Squad is also seen performing yoga poses facing the pristine blue sea. She captioned this post with Isamu Noguchi’s quote, which reads, “We are a landscape of all we have seen.” As soon as Pooja posted her yoga pictures from the holiday, her husband Nawab commented, “Yogini ❤️❤️❤️.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Pooja shot to fame when she appeared with Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukeerji in Priyadarshan’s Virasat (1997). Pooja’s performance was also lauded in films like Akshay Kumar’s Talaash: The Hunt Begins (2003), Mirror Game (2017) among others.

Pooja tied the knot with actor Nawab Shah in Delhi in July 2019. The two made their hush-hush marriage official via social media posts last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai, taapsee pannu, malaika arora
Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 20: Latest News

Advertisement