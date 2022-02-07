Lata Mangeshkar last rites: Politicians attacked for claiming Shah Rukh Khan ‘spat’ 

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s offering of dua at veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral led to much discussion online. The actor said a prayer, took off his mask and blew into the wind as per an Islamic ritual. Netizens found the moment solemn and a powerful depiction of India’s secular roots in one photo, but a few saw reason for complaint.

The state in-charge of BJP’s Haryana unit, Arun Yadav shared the video saying, “Kya isne thuka hai (Did he spit)?” Another BJP leader, the party’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prashant Umrao, made the same allegation. These comments led social media to erupt in fury. A few chose to explain the ritual, saying that the blowing into the wind was a way to ward off evil. “Unreal that ppl actually think one of the most prominent figures in India spat on the mortal remains of a Bharat Ratna in full media glare,” one tweeted.

Visuals from the last rites showed Shah Rukh Khan and his manager Pooja Dadlani paying their last respects to the singer. While the actor had his hands raised in dua, his manager had her hands folded. The photo went viral on social media, with most people appreciating how the frame captured India’s diversity.

Even in the midst of tragedy and mourning, the troll army and those who spread hatred did their bit and targeted @iamsrk even as he offered up duas for #LataMangeshkar

Who represented the essence of music, which knows no language, nor religion! #Stopthehatred @gaurikhan pic.twitter.com/Q2hO6AemZ5 — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) February 7, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6), and was laid to rest with full state honours. Several celebrities, including Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Vidya Balan, attended, to pay homage. PM Narendra Modi also reached Mumbai to pay homage to the veteran singer.

Lata, 92, died of a multi-organ failure. Called the Nightingale of India, the legendary singer sang over 30,000 songs in her long and storied career.