Vinta Nanda files police complaint against Alok Nath

Alok Nath had refuted the allegations and also filed a civil defamation suit.

A day after he filed a civil defamation suit against her, television writer-director Vinta Nanda on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the police against actor Alok Nath.

In her complaint, Nanda detailed the allegations of rape that allegedly took place 19 years ago, an incident she first made public in a Facebook post two weeks ago.

Shailesh Pasalwar, senior inspector at Oshiwara police station, said that Vinta Nanda’s complaint will be investigated.

Nanda was working as a writer on the 90s TV show Tara in which Alok Nath played the lead. In her complaint, she elaborated on her Facebook post in which she accused Nath of drugging her drink at a party in his house. She also alleged that after she left his home feeling uneasy, he picked her up in his car while offering to drop her home but instead took her to another location where he allegedly raped her.

While Vinta Nanda had written in her post she had healed after nearly two decades, she spoke up after a number of women began to publicly talk about powerful men sexually assaulting and harassing them.

Soon after, Alok Nath’s wife filed a criminal defamation case against Nanda, while the actor himself was sent a show-cause notice by the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association. Nath’s lawyer Ashok Sarogi had replied to the association, asking for the show-cause notice to be withdrawn and for the actor to be given time to prove his innocence.

On Tuesday, Nath’s wife filed a civil defamation suit that was heard at Dindoshi Court on Wednesday.

Advocate Dhruti Kapadia, who is representing Nanda, said that she had objected to Nath being named as defendant number two in the suit.

“It is not right for his wife to be the first defendant in the defamation case. We have recorded our objections in court. The court has adjourned the hearing to October 25 for the other side to file its reply,” she said.

