PM Narendra Modi urges film stars to encourage people to vote in 2019 elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to tag various stars from Bollywood and regional cinema, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and Mohanlal to inspire people of India to vote in the upcoming general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to urge people to vote in large numbers for the upcoming elections.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging people to cast their ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections set to take place in April-May. PM Modi took to his official Twitter account and tagged various big names, including Bollywood stars to encourage the citizens of the country to come out and vote in large numbers.

Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shankar Mahadevan, Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Bajpayee Manoj, are among the few the Prime Minister tagged in his recent tweets.

Stars from regional cinema including Mohanlal and Nagarjuna Akkineni were also tagged by PM Modi, apart from several sports persons, media personnel and politicians. His aim is to inspire people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

PM Modi’s tweet to Mohanlal read, “Dear @Mohanlal and @iamnagarjuna, Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers. The award here is, a vibrant democracy.”

He also tweeted, “My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09, Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you.”

“Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because…its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :),” reads another tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s account.

Interestingly, all of his tweets ended with a punch line exclusively meant at targetting the youth and the movie lovers. While in one, he used the reference of Gully Boy, in the other he referred to Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Here are all the tweets and stars tagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account.

Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee, AR Rahman and Akshay Kumar were some of those who were quick to reply to PM Modi’s tweet, to lend their support.

PM Modi also tweeted, “My fellow Indians, Urging you all to strengthen voter awareness efforts across India. Let us all ensure maximum number of Indians come out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”

