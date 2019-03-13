PM Narendra Modi urges film stars to encourage people to vote in 2019 elections

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging people to cast their ballot in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections set to take place in April-May. PM Modi took to his official Twitter account and tagged various big names, including Bollywood stars to encourage the citizens of the country to come out and vote in large numbers.

Bollywood biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shankar Mahadevan, Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman, Bajpayee Manoj, are among the few the Prime Minister tagged in his recent tweets.

Stars from regional cinema including Mohanlal and Nagarjuna Akkineni were also tagged by PM Modi, apart from several sports persons, media personnel and politicians. His aim is to inspire people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

PM Modi’s tweet to Mohanlal read, “Dear @Mohanlal and @iamnagarjuna, Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers. The award here is, a vibrant democracy.”

He also tweeted, “My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09, Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you.”

“Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because…its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :),” reads another tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s account.

Interestingly, all of his tweets ended with a punch line exclusively meant at targetting the youth and the movie lovers. While in one, he used the reference of Gully Boy, in the other he referred to Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Here are all the tweets and stars tagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account.

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people’s voice heard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections. As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Voting is not only a right but it’s also a duty. Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because…its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

My fellow Indians, Urging you all to strengthen voter awareness efforts across India. Let us all ensure maximum number of Indians come out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee, AR Rahman and Akshay Kumar were some of those who were quick to reply to PM Modi’s tweet, to lend their support.

Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi we as a fraternity are dedicated to the cause of creating high voter awareness and will make sure every endeavour is made to communicate the power of voting for a solid and Democratic INDIA! Jai Hind! https://t.co/aoMnfwvIjA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 13, 2019

Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people’s participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters :) 🙏🏻 https://t.co/rwhwdhXj1S — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2019

Respected sir I firmly believe that voting in democracy is the most powerful weapon in the hands of common people and urge them to exercise and celebrate.proud to be part of biggest democracy in the world. Thank you. https://t.co/2jGGzqU9Mv — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 13, 2019 Advertising

