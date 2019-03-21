PM Narendra Modi trailer: Vivek Oberoi starrer shows different phases of Modi’s life

After a grand trailer launch in Mumbai on Wednesday, the makers of PM Narendra Modi released the trailer Thursday midnight. Starring actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, the film traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Advertising

Vivek, with some prosthetics, does manage to resemble PM Modi at several places. In the trailer, he is also seen shouting patriotic slogans, holding the tricolour with pride and encouraging people to fight for their country.

There are portions in the trailer which also hint that the film touches upon the anti-Pakistan sentiment.

Watch | PM Narendra Modi trailer

The trailer shows glimpses of its remaining star cast too including talented actors like Boman Irani (Ratan Tata), Manoj Joshi (Amit Shah) and Zarina Wahab (Modi’s mother). The biopic also stars Barkha Bisht, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.

Advertising

PM Narendra Modi has been directed by Omung Kumar who has helmed films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit. At the trailer launch, he said “(I thought) The story is so inspiring that if I wouldn’t direct this film, someone else would. I was inspired by Modiji’s story. His struggle from zero to hero is inspiring.”

Also read: I respect bhakts and critics of Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi, “Destiny works in mysterious ways. Everybody has a phase where they struggle. I have struggled too, but while working on this film, I realised my struggle is nothing. The struggle that Narendra Modiji has gone through, my struggle is nothing. I was intimidated as I am portraying a political figure who is loved by the whole nation.”

Shot primarily in Gujarat and produced by Sandeep Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to release on April 5, a week prior to the Lok Sabha elections.