PM Narendra Modi to now release on April 11

PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the lead role, has got a new release date. This Omung Kumar directorial, which was initially supposed to hit screens on April 5, will now hit theaters on April 11.

The biopic’s producer Sandeep Ssingh announced the new release date on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “’PM Narendra Modi’ is Officially releasing on 11th April 2019.”

Thank you to each and every one of you for your blessings, love and support. Thank you to the Indian Judiciary. We hope you like the film and that it inspires you all! #PMNarendraModi 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @OmungKumar @sandip_Ssingh @sureshoberoi @anandpandit63 @TSeries pic.twitter.com/ogAKP1jG77 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 5, 2019

Vivek Oberoi thanked fans for their support.

The lawyer of the makers had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that the release had been delayed because they did not get the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted a poster of the film, and wrote, “New release date for #PMNarendraModi: 11 April 2019 [Thursday release]… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role… Directed by Omung Kumar B… Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish.”

New release date for #PMNarendraModi: 11 April 2019 [Thursday release]… Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in title role… Directed by Omung Kumar B… Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit and Acharya Manish. pic.twitter.com/erkcjHtBP1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2019

PM Narendra Modi traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

With elections in the offing, many in the opposition have raised questions about the film’s timing and content, even going as far as calling it a propaganda film.

Vivek Oberoi had defended PM Narendra Modi while speaking to ANI earlier. He had said, “Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don’t know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar’s danda. We are not projecting Modi ji as a hero, he already is a hero, not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. It is an inspirational story which we brought to the screen.”