PM Narendra Modi cleared by CBFC with ‘U’ certificate

PM Narendra Modi, the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The Omung Kumar directorial, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, has received a ‘U’ certificate from the censor board and it will now hit screens on April 11.

Elated on the film’s clearance, producer Sandip Ssingh, said in a statement, “We are very happy that we got the ‘U’ certificate from the Censor Board, and finally the film will be releasing on April 11. We are also very relieved that the Supreme Court has rejected the plea. It is clear now from everywhere. I hope no political party across India has any problem, because the Election Commission, the CBFC, and all the courts have cleared all the pleas, and our film is ready for release. We are grateful to each and everyone who has prayed for us.”

Earlier, the film was slated to release on April 5, but it was postponed as it did not get clearance from CBFC.

PM Narendra Modi faced the ire of opposition parties and was also called a ‘propaganda film’ as the Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue till May 19.

After PM Narendra Modi got clearance from the censor board, the co-producer of the film Anand Pandit called it a victory of freedom of expression. He said, “Finally freedom of expression has been upheld. Justice has been served. Our final hurdle has also been crossed. Now I just want audiences to come to theaters and sit back and enjoy the story of one of India’s most inspiring leaders. Jai Hind.”

PM Narendra Modi chronicles the life of Modi from his childhood to him becoming the Prime Minister of the country. It also stars Boman Irani, Barkha Bisht, Darshan Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi and others.