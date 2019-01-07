Toggle Menu
PM Narendra Modi first look: Vivek Oberoi plays India’s 14th Prime Ministerhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/pm-narendra-modi-poster-biopic-vivek-oberoi-look-photo-5527106/

PM Narendra Modi first look: Vivek Oberoi plays India’s 14th Prime Minister

The makers of PM Narendra Modi launched the first poster and look of actor Vivek Oberoi who is set to portray the Prime Minister in the biopic. Directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh, the film will go on floors soon.

pm narendra modi film vivek oberoi
Actor Vivek Oberoi will play PM Narendra Modi onscreen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to get a biopic. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh, the film titled PM Narendra Modi will star Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The first poster and look of Vivek was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

The poster was unveiled by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 23 languages. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film will go on floors in the coming days. The film’s team has been working on the project for the past 2 years.

This announcement comes after months of speculation that veteran actor Paresh Rawal will play the titular role. However, the latest update on the project confirms that it is, in fact, Vivek who will be playing PM Modi onscreen.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika: The role has made me stronger as a person
2 Varun Dhawan reunites with Shraddha Kapoor, hints at ABCD 3
3 Sonchiriya trailer: The dacoit drama takes us back to the ruthless valley of Chambal