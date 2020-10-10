PM Narendra Modi movie to re-release in theaters

PM Narendra Modi stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role. (Photo: Legend Global Studio/ Anand Pandit Motion Pictures)

Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister of India, will be the first film to hit the theaters after the cinema halls reopen. The film will re-release on October 15.

PM Narendra Modi traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. The film first released on May 24, 2019. Producer Ssandip Singh feels the last time the film released in the theaters, it fell prey to political agendas and not many could watch the film. He hopes this time PM Narendra Modi fares well in the theaters.

Talking about the decision to re-release the biopic, Singh said, “PM Narendra Modi has been the best Prime Minister of the country, which was proven in the 2019 elections. What can be better than watching the inspiring story of the most inspiring leader of today’s times, as theatres re-open. I’m proud to be a part of this historical moment. Moreover due to some political agendas, when it last released, the film couldn’t be watched by many. We’re hoping the film gets a fresh life in the theatres and makes for a great watch for the people of the nation.”

Directed by Omung Kumar, the film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the lead role along with Boman Irani, Darshan Kumaar, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Akshat R Saluja in pivotal roles.

Expressing his excitement on the re-release of his film, Kumar shared, “It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction that the theatres are going to open again and we are re-releasing our film PM Narendra Modi. We have put in a lot of hard work in making this film and so glad that it will be released again and the people who have missed it will get a chance to see it now. We want each and everyone to see our labour of love.”

At the time of its release, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film two stars. She wrote, “In keeping with its tone and tenor, the film is completely reverential towards its subject, projecting him as noble and sacrificial and wise beyond his years even when very young, whose love for his own ‘ba’ (Wahab) is never more than the love he has for Bharat Mata. The Opposition is shown as weak and venal (Manmohan Singh doesn’t have a single speaking moment, only keeping ‘maun’); a corrupt businessman (Narayanan) is shown to be in cahoots with a complicit journalist (Kumar) as they plot Modi’s downfall; Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and their cohorts come off as ineffective hand-wringers.”

