PM Narendra Modi movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Celebs laud Modi biopic

After several controversies, Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi has finally hit theaters. The biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to shift its release date multiple times owing to the nature of the movie. Various political parties demanded that the Modi biopic should not be released during election season as it might influence voters.

The movie will showcase Modi’s journey and how he eventually became the influential, powerful leader he is today.

Post the announcement of the new release date, producer Sandip Ssingh had said, “As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results. We are now releasing our film on 24th May 2019.”

“This is the first time a film will be promoted for only four days. I hope now nobody has any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release this time,” he added.

Vivek Oberoi had also taken to Twitter to share the news. “#PMNarendraModi the inspiration, the warrior, the legend! He never gives up and neither do we! Against all opposition,roadblocks and hurdles we will rise on 24th May to share our dream with you all! #DekhengeModiBiopic,” read the post.

PM Narendra Modi is helmed by Omung Kumar, who is best known for directing the Priyanka Chopra starrer Mary Kom. The movie has been shot primarily in Gujarat, Mumbai and Uttarkashi. The Modi biopic will release simultaneously in 23 languages.