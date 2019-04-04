PM Narendra Modi release postponed

The release of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been postponed. Helmed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, tracks the life of Modi from his childhood to him becoming the Prime Minister of the country.

Advertising

PM Narendra Modi producer Sandip Ssingh took to Twitter and wrote, “This is to confirm, our film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon.”

The lawyer of the makers told indianexpress.com that the release has been delayed because they did not get the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

This is to confirm, our film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon. — Sandip Ssingh (@sandip_Ssingh) April 4, 2019

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the release of PM Narendra Modi has generated considerable debate with some even calling it a ‘propaganda film’.

The Omung Kumar directorial also went under the scanner of Election Commission after Congress and other opposition parties complained about the violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Advertising

EC had sent a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in which it clarified that the Censor Board has the last word on such matters.

In this letter, the EC cleared the query of the Censor Board on how it should certify political films when the Model Code is in effect. It clarified that when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in force, CBFC should certify political films (or films that are political in nature) as per extant provisions of the Cinematograph Act.

Reacting on all the criticism the film has received, Vivek Oberoi earlier told ANI, “Why are such senior and famous lawyers like Abhishek Singhvi ji and Kapil Sibal ji wasting time on filing a PIL on such a modest film? Don’t know if they are scared of the film or of Chowkidar’s danda. We are not projecting Modi ji as a hero, he already is a hero, not only for me but for crores of people in India and abroad. It is an inspirational story which we brought to the screen.”