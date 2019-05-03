Vivek Oberoi starrer PM Narendra Modi gets a new release date

The much-talked-about biopic PM Narendra Modi, helmed by Omung Kumar and starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, on Friday got a new release date. The film will now hit theaters on May 24, a day after the results of 17th Lok Sabha elections are declared.

PM Narendra Modi narrates the life story of Narendra Modi from his childhood days to him becoming the prime minister of India. The film’s release was stalled by the Election Commission just a day before its original release date. It was scheduled to hit the screens on April 5 and was later postponed to April 11. Central Board of Film Certification issued a ‘U’ certificate to the movie.

Announcing the ban, the commission said, “Any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media including cinematograph during the operation of MCC.”

After zeroing in on a new release date for PM Narendra Modi, producer Sandip Ssingh stated, “As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results. We are now releasing our film on 24th May 2019.”

He added, “This is the first time a film will be promoted for only four days. I hope now nobody has any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release this time.”

PM Narendra Modi also stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar.