PM Narendra Modi mourns Akshay Kumar’s mother’s demise: ‘Your mother stood with you like a rock’

Akshay Kumar received a heart-warming letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. In the letter, PM Modi mourned the loss of Akshay’s mother. Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away earlier this week.

“I was saddened by the demise of your Mother, Smt. Aruna Bhatia. When I spoke to you that fateful morning, you were crestfallen and you encapsulated it emotionally when you wrote, ‘She was my core. And today I feel an unbreakable pain at the very core of my existence,'” Modi mentioned in his letter.

“You tasted success after much hard work and struggle. You have built a name and achieved fame for yourself through your determination and tenacity. Through your journey, you retained the right values and moral strength due to which you could easily turn adversities into opportunities. And these learnings came from your parents. When you began your career, I am sure people on the way would have been sceptical, even outright condescending. But, your mother stood with you like a rock. At the peak of success and the lows of failure, she was there as an anchor. She ensured you remained kind, compassionate and humble at all times. She also instilled a spirit of service in you, seen repeatedly through your philanthropic initiatives and eagerness to give back to society,” the letter read.

He concluded his letter mentioning how Akshay’s mother has left the world knowing that her son is “one of the India’s most admired and versatile actors.”

Touched by PM Modi’s gesture, Akshay shared the letter on Instagram and wrote, “Humbled by condolence messages on mom’s passing, thankful to all🙏🏻Grateful to hon’ble PM for this amazing gesture to take out time and express warm feelings for me and my late parents. These comforting words will stay with me forever. Jai Ambe.”