Friday, Dec 30, 2022

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben passes away: Akshay Kumar says ‘no bigger loss’, Anupam Kher writes ‘my heart is sad and upset’

PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba Modi passes away: Akshay Kumar, Swara Bhasker, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma, Ajay Devgn and many others offered their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba Modi passed away at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Friday at the age of 100. Film celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhasker, Ajay Devgn among others took to social media to offer their condolences to PM Modi.

Akshay Kumar shared a tweet in Hindi which can be loosely translated as, “There is no bigger loss than losing one’s mother. May God give you the strength to survive this loss.” Kangana Ranaut shared an Instagram story and wrote, “May God give the Prime Minister the strength to get through this difficult time.”

Anupam Kher shared a tweet in Hindi and wrote, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hearing about your mother’s Hiraba death makes my heart sad and upset. Your love and respect towards her was evident. No one can take her place in your life. But you are the son of the nation. The entire nation’s mothers are blessing you, my mother too.”

Kapil Sharma wrote, “Losing one’s mother is painful. Her blessings will always be with you. May God give her a place in His feet.” Sonu Sood wrote, “Respected Modi ji, Mothers don’t go anywhere, they go to heaven so their son can do better for others. Your mother was always with you, and will always be with you.”

Vivek Agnihotri, Swara Bhasker, Ajay Devgn also offered their condolences to the PM.

On her passing away, PM Modi said, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God… In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values.” He added, “When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing which I always remember: work with intelligence, live life with purity.”

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 11:20 IST
