SRK, Aamir and other B-town stars meet PM Modi to mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a slew of film and television personalities at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday to launch his new initiative – ‘Change Within’. B-town stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Kapil Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu, Boney Kapoor and several others made it to the event. This is a part of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary which was marked on October 2 this year.

The event took place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. PM Modi hailed the entertainment industry for helping popularise the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi through films and other creative mediums. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The power of creativity is immense and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.”

PMO’s official Twitter handle shared a lot of photos and videos where PM Modi and the stars are seen talking about Mahatma Gandhi, his ideals and the initiative.

Happening now- PM @narendramodi is interacting with members of the creative and entertainment world on ways to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The interaction is being held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/G4ZIfCfpaN — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

First and foremost, I want to appreciate PM @narendramodi for thinking about this effort (further popularising the ideals of Bapu). As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more: noted actor @aamir_khan pic.twitter.com/XCDgYzukZv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

I would like to thank PM @narendramodi for brining us all together, that too for a cause such as this (Mahatma Gandhi). I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi Ji to India and the world: noted actor @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/JE8Ibv09Ue — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

We are accustomed to being known as representatives from the world of entertainment. But, you have also added a spirit of responsibility to this by involving us in popularising the ideals of Gandhi Ji: Aanand L. Rai to PM @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/VoPooOKHlw — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

You all do great work but perhaps you do not know about its global influence! Your work has reached all corners of the world. On the part of the Government, I am happy to help in anyway to ensure maximum impact of your creative initiatives: PM Modi to eminent film personalities — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The members of the film industry came with a lot of suggestions. I am happy to share that we have addressed them to ensure more people can see the brilliant work done by our film personalities: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

It was a wonderful interaction, says @aamir_khan. A great way to involve everyone, says @iamsrk. Two top film personalities talk about the meeting with PM @narendramodi. Watch this one… pic.twitter.com/hzhJsKDqsG — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

PM @narendramodi understands the power of our industry, says @ektaravikapoor after interacting with the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/IrD6BYmP6H — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The Prime Minister was approachable and supportive of our efforts, says @Asli_Jacqueline. Listen to what she has to say… pic.twitter.com/vKmNI1hGDs — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

Shri @BoneyKapoor feels that this Government has been sympathetic to issues of the film industry and has always tried to address issues raised by the industry. pic.twitter.com/l387NAj0tF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The mood is upbeat. Let’s look beyond the box office and think of a larger purpose, says @basuanurag after meeting PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/UOJ39Ek09w — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

The session was good and informal, says director Imtiaz Ali. He also highlights how this effort will add strength to popularising Gandhian thoughts. pic.twitter.com/B39UfOu0LE — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 19, 2019

Stars like SRK, Aamir and others lauded the initiative. Aamir said, “I want to appreciate PM for thinking about this effort. As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more.” Shah Rukh added, “I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this. I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world.”

Ekta Kapoor later took to her Instagram handle to share a click with PM Modi, which also featured Jacqueline, Kangana, Ashwiny and others. She wrote along, “Women in film with the honorable visionary #primeminister”

Sonam Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Rajkumar Hirani, Luv Ranjan and Rajkumar Santoshi were also present at the event.