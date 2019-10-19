Toggle Menu
SRK, Aamir and other B-town stars meet PM Modi to mark 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi

Film and television personalities including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma and others attended an event organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The event was a part of PM Narendra Modi’s new initiative called ‘Change Within’ to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a slew of film and television personalities at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday to launch his new initiative – ‘Change Within’. B-town stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Kapil Sharma, Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Basu, Boney Kapoor and several others made it to the event. This is a part of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary which was marked on October 2 this year.

The event took place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. PM Modi hailed the entertainment industry for helping popularise the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi through films and other creative mediums. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The power of creativity is immense and it is essential to harness this spirit of creativity for our nation. Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.”

PMO’s official Twitter handle shared a lot of photos and videos where PM Modi and the stars are seen talking about Mahatma Gandhi, his ideals and the initiative.

Stars like SRK, Aamir and others lauded the initiative. Aamir said, “I want to appreciate PM for thinking about this effort. As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more.” Shah Rukh added, “I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this. I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world.”

Ekta Kapoor later took to her Instagram handle to share a click with PM Modi, which also featured Jacqueline, Kangana, Ashwiny and others. She wrote along, “Women in film with the honorable visionary #primeminister”

Sonam Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari, Dinesh Vijan, Rajkumar Hirani, Luv Ranjan and Rajkumar Santoshi were also present at the event.

