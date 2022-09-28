‘Lata Mangeshkar called me after Ram temple’s bhoomi pujan was completed’: PM Modi pays tribute

On the 93rd anniversary of globally renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after the singer who passed away earlier this year at the age of 92. “The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, where Goddess Saraswati’s veena has been established, will be a symbol of her musical meditation,” he said. He added that the 92 lotuses made with marble were a part of the structure to symbolize the life of Lata Mangeshkar.

He added, “I have a lot of memories with Lata didi, many emotional memories. Whenever we would talk, her sweet voice would mesmerise me. She called me in happiness when Bhoomi Poojan of Ayodhya’s Ram temple got completed”

In Lata Didi’s honour a Chowk is being named after her in Ayodhya. https://t.co/CmeLVAdTK5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2022

PM Modi said that after the bhoomi-poojan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lata Mangeshkar had called him, “I remember, after the bhoomi-poojan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lata didi called me. She was very happy. She could not believe that Ram Mandir was being constructed.”

Talking about the chowk named after her, PM Modi said, “The chowk named after Lata didi will act as an inspiration for those who are associated with the arts in our country. This will remind us that being connected to the roots, and going towards an advanced future, it is our duty to spread the message of Indian culture and arts all over the world.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had tweeted, “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”

लता दीदी के नाम पर बना ये चौक, हमारे देश में कला जगत से जुड़े लोगों के लिए भी प्रेरणा स्थली की तरह कार्य करेगा। ये बताएगा कि भारत की जड़ों से जुड़े रहकर, आधुनिकता की ओर बढ़ते हुए, भारत की कला और संस्कृति को विश्व के कोने-कोने तक पहुंचाना, ये भी हमारा कर्तव्य है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 28, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the chowk. The chief minister and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy were present at the inauguration ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, and the Bharat Ratna in 2001, passed away on February 6 in Mumbai.