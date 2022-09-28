scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

‘Lata Mangeshkar called me after Ram temple’s bhoomi pujan was completed’: PM Modi pays tribute

On Lata Mangeshkar's 93rd birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi spoke about the inauguration of the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.

narendra modi, lata mangeshkarPM Narendra Modi spoke about Lata Mangeshkar's impact on the arts on the late singer's birth anniversary. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

On the 93rd anniversary of globally renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after the singer who passed away earlier this year at the age of 92. “The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, where Goddess Saraswati’s veena has been established, will be a symbol of her musical meditation,” he said. He added that the 92 lotuses made with marble were a part of the structure to symbolize the life of Lata Mangeshkar.

He added, “I have a lot of memories with Lata didi, many emotional memories. Whenever we would talk, her sweet voice would mesmerise me. She called me in happiness when Bhoomi Poojan of Ayodhya’s Ram temple got completed”

PM Modi said that after the bhoomi-poojan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lata Mangeshkar had called him, “I remember, after the bhoomi-poojan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Lata didi called me. She was very happy. She could not believe that Ram Mandir was being constructed.”

Talking about the chowk named after her, PM Modi said, “The chowk named after Lata didi will act as an inspiration for those who are associated with the arts in our country. This will remind us that being connected to the roots, and going towards an advanced future, it is our duty to spread the message of Indian culture and arts all over the world.”

Also Read |Ranbir Kapoor birthday special: Trade decodes the star’s box office journey, the good, the bad, the blockbuster

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had tweeted, “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall…the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the chowk. The chief minister and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy were present at the inauguration ceremony of Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Lata Mangeshkar, who was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, and the Bharat Ratna in 2001, passed away on February 6 in Mumbai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 01:45:45 pm
Next Story

Hanuma Vihari to lead Rest of India against Ranji champions in Irani Cup

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

ranbir alia
As Ranbir Kapoor turns 40, what he said about ‘firecracker’ Alia Bhatt
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement