PM Modi uses Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to redefine India-Indonesia ties; Karan Johar reacts

Filmmaker Karan Johar thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for celebrating the timeless Bollywood classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on the global stage.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed gratitude after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during an address to the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, Indonesia. Karan said he felt “elated and honoured” by the mention.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia, specifically mentioning the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

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PM Modi said, “Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘Kuch Kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai” (Here, India’s song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular. Today, I said that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it leads to much more than just ‘Kuch Kuch’—it leads to ‘bahut kuch’).