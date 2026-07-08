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PM Modi uses Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to redefine India-Indonesia ties; Karan Johar reacts
Karan Johar thanked PM Modi after he cited the popularity of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Indonesia during his address to the Indian diaspora.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed gratitude after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced his 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during an address to the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, Indonesia. Karan said he felt “elated and honoured” by the mention.
During his address, PM Modi highlighted the popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia, specifically mentioning the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.
PM Modi said, “Yahan Bharat ka gana Kuch Kuch Hota Hai bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘Kuch Kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai” (Here, India’s song Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is very popular. Today, I said that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it leads to much more than just ‘Kuch Kuch’—it leads to ‘bahut kuch’).
Karan later reshared a clip of the speech on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Elated and honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all—it’s love. Thank you for embracing and making this song live forever!!!”
Watch the clip here:
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Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut and went on to become one of Bollywood’s biggest hits and remains among its most popular romantic dramas. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, the film continues to enjoy immense popularity worldwide, with its songs, dialogues and characters remaining cultural touchstones even decades after its release.
Karan Johar’s upcoming work
Karan Johar is gearing up for an ambitious phase in his filmmaking career. His next directorial venture is reportedly a grand-scale family drama, with the script already locked. The project has fuelled speculation about its scale and cast, though Karan has not revealed further details. Karan has also confirmed that he will direct two major feature films back-to-back in 2027.
Meanwhile, his banner, Dharma Productions, continues to expand its footprint as a distributor, backing several high-profile releases in India, including Nitesh Tiwari’s much-awaited Ramayana.
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