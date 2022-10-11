scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

PM Narendra Modi greets Amitabh Bachchan on birthday

Even at 80, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the busiest actors as he remains in demand in the Hindi film industry.

Narendra Modi and Amitabh BachchanNarendra Modi wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. (Photos: NarendraModi/Twitter, amitabhbachchan/Instagram)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 80th birthday. “He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Modi said, wishing him a very happy birthday.

Even at 80, Bachchan is one of the busiest actors as he remains in demand in the Hindi film industry while continuing to spearhead the highly successful TV series Kaun Banega Crorepati year after year.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 11:49:08 am
Next Story

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date re-extended for UG, PG programmes till October 20; here’s how to apply

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

amitabh bachchan
On the sets with Amitabh Bachchan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 11: Latest News
Advertisement