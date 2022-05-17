PM Narendra Modi ‘delighted about India’s participation’ at Cannes 2022: ‘India can become the content hub of the world’

India is the ‘country of honour’ at India has been announced as the official ‘country of honour’ at the Marche’ Du Films, also called the Cannes Film Market, which begins on Tuesday. In a special message to the Indian delegation walking the red carpet later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “delighted about India’s participation” at the festival. The 75th year of the festival also marks the 75th year of the diplomatic ties between India and France.

PM Modi said, “Rich heritage and cultural diversity are India’s strengths. We have a lot of stories to be explored. India possesses immense potential to become the content hub of the world. Government of India remains steadfast in its efforts towards furthering ease of doing business in the film sector.” He spoke about India being the ‘the largest film-producing country in the world’. “With films in many languages from different regions, the multifariousness of our film sector is remarkable,” he added.

Satyajit Ray’s 1970 film Pratidwandi will be presented in an exclusive screening at the festival. PM Modi spoke about the same and said, “It is heartening to note that a film by one of India’s most renowned filmmakers, Satyajit Ray, has been restored for screening at the Cannes Classics section, when India is celebrating the birth centenary of the legendary filmmaker.”

He also mentioned, “Films and society are mirror images of each other. Cinema showcases human emotions and expressions in an artistic manner, binding the world together with a common strand of entertainment.”

The Indian pavilion at the Cannes Film Market will present six films at the festival – Rocketry – The Nambi Effect (Hindi, English, Tamil), Godavari (Marathi), Alpha Beta Gamma (Hindi), Boomba Ride (Mishing), Dhuin (Maithili) and Niraye Thathakalulla Maram (Malayalam).