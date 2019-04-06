Vivek Oberoi on Modi biopic row: They won’t be able to stop us

Vivek Oberoi has spoken about the delayed release of his upcoming film PM Narendra Modi. The biopic is accused of being a propaganda piece.

While speaking with ANI, Oberoi alleged that there are some “very powerful people” who are behind the delay in the Omung Kumar helmed biopic’s release.

He added that those people might have put hurdles in the way of film’s release, but “they won’t be able to stop us.”

Vivek Oberoi told ANI, “There are very powerful people who have approached courts through their lawyers. They can obstruct us briefly but they won’t be able to stop us. The release might have been postponed but we are firm in our resolve.”

The film, PM Narendra Modi, was initially scheduled for release on April 5 but then the release was postponed. It has now been announced by producer Sandeep Ssingh that the film will release on April 11. The lawyer of the makers had earlier shared with indianexpress.com that the release had been delayed because they did not get the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Oberoi had thanked his fans for support on Twitter. He wrote, “Thank you to each and every one of you for your blessings, love and support. Thank you to the Indian Judiciary. We hope you like the film and that it inspires you all! #PMNarendraModi 🙏 Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @OmungKumar @sandip_Ssingh @sureshoberoi @anandpandit63 @TSeries”