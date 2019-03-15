PM Narendra Modi biopic gets a release date

Omung Kumar directorial PM Narendra Modi, starring Vivekanand Oberoi in the titular role, is in its last leg of shooting. Meanwhile, the makers have announced the release date of the biopic. The film will hit theaters on April 12, just a day after the polling for Lok Sabha Election 2019 begins.

Advertising

The movie that chronicles the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an ensemble cast including actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Barkha Bisht, Zarina Wahab, Darshan Rawal, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar.

Producer Sandip Ssingh said, “This is a very special film and a story that needs to be told. I hope this story of faith inspires the audience. We are excited and happy to release the story of 1.3 billion people.”

PM Narendra Modi has been shot in Ahmedabad, Kutch-Bhuj, Uttarakhand and Mumbai. The first look poster of the film was released in January in 23 languages.

Advertising

Talking about playing Modi in the film, Oberoi had said at the poster launch of the film, “I am extremely fortunate. Today, I am feeling what I felt 16 years ago, during Company days. I am feeling the same kind of excitement and hunger because this is the role of a lifetime for any actor. I pray that at the end of the journey, I become a better actor and a better human being. Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personality and qualities on screen is an incredible challenge. I want all your blessings to complete this incredible journey.”

The biopic will have a box office clash with Manav Kaul and Nandita Das starrer Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, an official remake of 1980 film of the same name.

After the biopic, Eros Now will also release a 10-part web series on Narendra Modi in the month of April itself.