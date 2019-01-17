Toggle Menu
PM Narendra Modi biopic: Omung Kumar does location recce in Gujarathttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/pm-narendra-modi-biopic-omung-kumar-gujarat-5542748/

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Omung Kumar does location recce in Gujarat

Filmmaker Omung Kumar is gearing up for his next directorial titled PM Narendra Modi. The director recently visited PM Modi's home state Gujarat to scout locations for the shoot of his upcoming biopic.

omung kumar narendra modi biopic
Omung Kumar has been working on PM Narendra Modi biopic for the past two years.

Filmmaker Omung Kumar is gearing up for his next directorial titled PM Narendra Modi. The director recently visited PM Modi’s home state Gujarat to scout locations for the shoot of his upcoming biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.

Talking about the preparation for the biopic, a member from the production team said, “Omung was seen visiting the Pol lanes in Ahmedabad, the houses in Vadnagar village and the House of MG, a heritage hotel in Ahmedabad. He was also seen heading to the famous Modhera Sun Temple in Modhera village of Mehsana district, Rani ki vav in Patan, the stone structures in Bhuj and the White Desert in Dhordo village of Kutch.”

See photos of Omung Kumar scouting for locations for PM Narendra Modi biopic

omung kumar pm narendra modi photos
Omung Kumar at White Rann in Dhordo village of Kutch.
omung kumar on sets of pm narendra modi biopic
Omung Kumar will direct the upcoming biopic on PM Narendra Modi.
om narendra modi biopic photos
Omung Kumar has been working on PM Narendra Modi biopic for the past two years.
omung kumar movies
Omung Kumar went to the famous Modhera Sun Temple located in Modhera village.
pm narendra modi biopic director
Omung Kumar has also visited Pol lanes in Ahmedabad for his next, PM Narendra Modi biopic.
PM narendra modi biopic release date
PM Narendra Modi biopic is expected to hit the theaters before the 2019 elections.

Apart from Vivek Oberoi, the film also stars Darshan Kumaar who earlier collaborated with Omung Kumar in Mary Kom and Sarabjit.

Kumar had earlier said that this biopic is the biggest challenge of his life as a filmmaker and he has been working on it for the past two years.

Advertising

PM Narendra Modi is expected to hit theaters before the 2019 elections.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Uri makers conduct surgical strike on film piracy, director lauds marketing team
2 Deepika Padukone: Gone are the days when you have a big star on a poster and that film worked
3 Uri success party: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam sport 'How's the josh' t-shirts