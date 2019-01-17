PM Narendra Modi biopic: Omung Kumar does location recce in Gujarat

Filmmaker Omung Kumar is gearing up for his next directorial titled PM Narendra Modi. The director recently visited PM Modi’s home state Gujarat to scout locations for the shoot of his upcoming biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role.

Talking about the preparation for the biopic, a member from the production team said, “Omung was seen visiting the Pol lanes in Ahmedabad, the houses in Vadnagar village and the House of MG, a heritage hotel in Ahmedabad. He was also seen heading to the famous Modhera Sun Temple in Modhera village of Mehsana district, Rani ki vav in Patan, the stone structures in Bhuj and the White Desert in Dhordo village of Kutch.”

Apart from Vivek Oberoi, the film also stars Darshan Kumaar who earlier collaborated with Omung Kumar in Mary Kom and Sarabjit.

Kumar had earlier said that this biopic is the biggest challenge of his life as a filmmaker and he has been working on it for the past two years.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to hit theaters before the 2019 elections.