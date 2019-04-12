Supreme Court agrees to hear plea over EC’s ban on PM Narendra Modi biopic

PM Narendra Modi, the biopic starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, was scheduled to release on April 11, but on April 10, the election commission stalled the film’s release until the polls are over. Now, the film’s producer Sandip Ssingh has moved the Supreme Court against this delay. SC has agreed to hear the case on April 15.

Hitesh Jain, the lawyer for the four producers of the biopic, told The Indian Express on Thursday that the makers will move the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution stating that the EC’s order is a violation of their freedom of speech and expression.

Jain said, “A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has already held that although the EC has plenary power under Article 324 of the Constitution, these powers have their limitations. When Parliament or any state legislature has already made a valid law then the EC should act in conformity with that law and it cannot transgress it. As far as film release goes, CBFC is the appropriate authority to take decisions under law.”

The stall order by election commission said that such films “affect the level playing field which is not in consonance with the provisions of Model Code of Conduct.”

The order has also affected the release of Lakshmi’s NTR and Udyama Simham.

After PM Narendra Modi received a ‘U’ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, producer Sandip Ssingh had said, “We are very happy that we got the ‘U’ certificate from the Censor Board, and finally the film will be releasing on April 11. We are also very relieved that the Supreme Court has rejected the plea. It is clear now from everywhere. I hope no political party across India has any problem, because the Election Commission, the CBFC, and all the courts have cleared all the pleas, and our film is ready for release. We are grateful to each and everyone who has prayed for us.”