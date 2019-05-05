PM Narendra Modi biopic director Omung Kumar: Delay isn’t going to affect the film

Omung Kumar, the director of PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on Prime Minister Modi, has said that although the movie had to be postponed, he is happy that the film finally has a release date. Starring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, PM Narendra Modi was initially going to be released on April 5.

Advertising

The film will now hit theaters on May 24, a day after the results of 17th Lok Sabha elections are declared.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kumar said, “We are happy the film has a release date. As a filmmaker, you want your work to be out there and it is finally happening. Right now, we are just waiting for May 24. We are hoping to have a smooth release now.”

Omung Kumar added, “It would have been nicer if the movie had released earlier. But we respect the decision that was passed. The delay isn’t going to affect the film. People are inquisitive and want to watch it. Now, our entire focus is on releasing the film.”

Advertising

Kumar also insisted that the film has nothing to do with elections and election results. “It is an independent film that has nothing to do with the election results. So, we are not even thinking of it. We want the audience to watch our film as we know they are curious,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi narrates the life story of Narendra Modi from his childhood days to him becoming the prime minister of India. The film’s release was stalled by the Election Commission just a day before its original release date.