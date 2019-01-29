PM Narendra Modi biopic’s complete cast announced

The makers of PM Narendra Modi announced the complete cast for the Narendra Modi biopic on Tuesday.

While Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the titular role, the rest of the cast includes actors like Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar among others.

“A solid star cast with talented actors is the base of an effective cinematic experience. With PM Narendra Modi, we have got actors who are not just experienced but are also the right mix for a prestigious project like a biopic on Shri Narendra Modi,” producer Sandip Ssingh said.

“I am excited at the prospect of having such a talented cast and to work with them along with Omung,” added Ssingh.

The Omung Kumar directorial will show the meteoric rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movie will primarily be shot in Gujarat.

“I am extremely fortunate. Today, I am feeling what I felt 16 years ago, during Company days. I am feeling the same kind of excitement and hunger because this is the role of a lifetime for any actor. I pray that at the end of the journey, I become a better actor and a better human being. Narendra Bhai is one of the tallest leaders in the world and to bring his personality and qualities on screen is an incredible challenge. I want all your blessings to complete this incredible journey,” Oberoi had said at the poster launch of the film.

While no official date has been announced yet, the movie is expected to release before the election season begins.