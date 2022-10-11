scorecardresearch
PM Modi tweets heartfelt note for Big B on his 80th birthday

One of Hindi film industry's biggest superstars, Mr Bachchan turns 80 on 11th October this year.

Amitabh Bachchan meets PM Modi in New Delhi on December 20, 2014 (Source: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished actor Amitabh Bachchan “a long and healthy life,” on his 80th birthday.

“A very happy birthday to Amitabh Bachchan Ji. He is one of India’s most remarkable film personalities who has enthralled and entertained audiences across generations. May he lead a long and healthy life. @SrBachchan,” PM Modi tweeted.

Even at 80, Bachchan is one of the busiest actors as he remains in demand in the Hindi film industry while continuing to spearhead the highly successful TV series ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ year after year.

After his debut with “Saat Hindustani” in 1969, Bachchan exploded on the big screen with “Zanjeer” in 1973.

There was no looking back after that as films like “Deewar”, “Don”, “Trishul” and “Kala Patthar” established him as the ‘angry young man’ of the Hindi film industry.

In the 80s, he entertained the audience with films like “Namak Halaal”, “Shakti” and “Silsila”. The 1990s saw a slump in Bachchan’s career and many of films, including “Mrityudata” and “Lal Baadshah”, tanked at the box office.

Bachchan was back in the reckoning the following decade as a television host in “Kaun Banega Crorepati” in 2000. Twenty-two years later, the show is still running. This is also the time Bachchan transitioned into age appropriate characters in films. It started with “Mohabbatein” and continues with varied roles, be it “Pink”, “Cheeni Kum” or “Jhund”.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 11:26:33 am
