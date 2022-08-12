PM Modi calls Raju Srivastava’s wife, daughter says waiting for updates on comedian remains critical

Updated: August 12, 2022 4:02:21 pm
After suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, comedian Raju Srivastava has reportedly not gained consciousness in more that 46 hours. Reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Srivastava’s wife on Friday morning to check on his health and wished him a speedy recovery.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have also called Srivastava’s family, wishing him a speedy recovery.
सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार श्री राजू श्रीवास्तव जी की धर्मपत्नी से वार्तालाप कर राजू जी के स्वास्थ्य के विषय में जानकारी प्राप्त की।
प्रभु श्री राम से उनके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना है।
— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 11, 2022
The Defence Minister in his tweet informed that he has enquired about Srivastava’s health from AIIMS’s director Dr. Guleria.
सुप्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार, राजू श्रीवास्तव जी का कुशल क्षेम जानने के लिए AIIMS के निदेशक, डा. गुलेरिया से फ़ोन पर बात की। उनकी पत्नी से भी बात करके उन्हें ढाँढस बँधाया। मैं ईश्वर से राजू श्रीवास्तव के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 11, 2022
Today, the comedian’s daughter, Antara told shared with indianexpress.com that her father is still on ventilator and under observation. She said, “It is true that my father is on ventilator, and under observation. The doctors are doing everything they can to give the best treatment to my father. Our full family is here at the hospital with him. We are waiting for the hospital to give us an update now.”
On being asked if Srivastava is responding to the treatment well, she said, “I can’t tell you yet, because even I don’t know, but we are waiting for the doctors to tell us. They’re deciding on the further course of the treatment.”
The comedian’s team on Thursday put up a statement on his official social media handles and captioned it with “#PrayForRajuSrivastava”.
The comedian has gone through and angioplasty at the hospital, he has been admitted to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, Raju found fame after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He is the chairman Of Film Development Council, Uttar Pradesh government, and the brand ambassador of the Prime Minister’s initiative Swachh Bharat Abhiyan since 2014.
