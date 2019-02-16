PM Modi biopic: Zarina Wahab to play Prime Minister’s mother; Barkha Bisht to be seen as Jashodaben

Actor Zarina Wahab is all set to play PM Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi in his biopic which is being directed by Omung Kumar. Also, TV actor Barkha Bisht will be seen as his wife Jashodaben in the movie.

“It’s an honour to play the role of the mother of Honourable Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. This is going to be one of the most special roles I have ever played. I hope the audience like it,” Wahab said. The 62-year-old actor was last seen in Juhi Chawla and Shabana Azmi starrer Chalk n Duster. Earlier, she has been a part of films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Vishwaroopam, Agneepath, My Name Is Khan and many others.

Barkha Bisht, a popular face on Indian television, who will play Jashodaben in the movie, talked about her role and said, “I am grateful to Mr Sandip Ssingh for giving me an opportunity to be a part of such an amazing film. I had a great experience working with him earlier in Ram Leela and I know playing Jashodaben is going to be interesting too.” Bisht played the role of Deepika Padukone’s sister-in-law in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela.

Talking about the two pivotal characters, producer Sandip Ssingh shared, “These two characters were one of the most crucial ones in the film. I am glad that Zarina Ji agreed on doing it as no one other than her could have done a better job. Barkha is playing his wife and she is doing a great job. I am happy to have such a powerful and talented cast for this film.”

Directed by Omung Kumar, the much-anticipated biopic comprising an ensemble cast has actor Vivek Oberoi in and as PM Narendra Modi.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Mohan Joshi, Suresh Oberoi and Darshan Kumar. The first look poster of the film was unveiled in January in 23 languages