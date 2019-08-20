Toggle Menu
PM Modi, Amitabh Bachchan, Lata Mangeshkar and others remember Khayyam

Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim Merchant, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rishi Kapoor among others also paid tribute to the late music composer Khayyam.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor paid condolence as iconic music composer Khayyam passed away.

The legendary music composer Khayyam, known for his music in films like Kabhie Kabhie and Umrao Jaan passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 92.

Several celebrities from the film and music industry paid homage to the iconic music composer and called his demise “extremely saddening”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, “India will remain grateful to Khayyam Sahab for giving us some of the most memorable compositions, which will be remembered forever. He will also be remembered for his humanitarian gestures to support upcoming artists. His demise is extremely saddening.”

For singer Lata Mangeshkar, it’s the end of an era in the world of music. In a series of tweets, the 89-year-old remembered the fond memories of creating music with the late Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam. “Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun,” she tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter, “T 3262 – .. a legend in music .. a soft spoken amiable soul .. one that contributed to several films and some of the more important ones of mine .. passes away .. KHAYAM sahib .. for all the memorable music he conducted and produced .. prayers condolences ☘️🌿”

Lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote on Twitter, “Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough ‘voh subah kabhi to aayehi'”

Sonu Nigam, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim Merchant, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rishi Kapoor among others also paid tribute to the late music composer.

According to the composer’s spokesperson, Khayyam’s mortal remains will be kept at his residential complex from 10 am onwards for people to pay their last respect. Later, his funeral will take place with full state honour.

