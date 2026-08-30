Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Please, God, can we have less pain?’: Manisha Koirala on catastrophic Nepal floods
Mentioning that a 'humongous, unexplainable pain' has gripped her, Manisha Koirala wondered when Nepal will be free from repeated natural calamities.
As Nepal continues to reel from the trail of destruction left by the recent flash floods, veteran actor Manisha Koirala has expressed her profound sorrow over the tragedy. Mentioning that a “humongous, unexplainable pain” has gripped her, she wondered when Nepal will be free from such repeated natural calamities. For those unaware, Manisha hails from Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital city.
Taking part in the “In Solidarity with Nepal” event organised by spiritual leader Sadhguru on Sunday, Manisha became visibly emotional and expressed hope that her country overcomes this tragedy as well. “Today, when Guruji called me, I just came without thinking. It is a humongous, unexplainable kind of pain that we are feeling. I am as speechless as I could ever be, and as confused as ever. I cannot even begin to comprehend this,” said the actor.
An emotional Manisha Koirala was seen taking short pauses to catch her breath more than once before continuing her speech. “Why does our country face such frequent disasters? Sometimes an earthquake strikes and families burn; other times, such catastrophic floods arrive, leaving behind the suffering of thousands of people. When the earthquake struck, I went to Sindhupalchok. I saw those collapsed homes, their shattered worlds. I don’t even have the courage to go to Rasuwa to see it,” she said.
VIDEO | Kathmandu: At Sadhguru’s ‘In Solidarity with Nepal,’ event, actress Manisha Koirala says, “Today when Guruji called me, without thinking, I just came. It is a humongous, unexplainable kind of pain that we are feeling. I am as speechless as I could ever be, and as confused… pic.twitter.com/HfVE2DnEW1
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 30, 2026
The actor added, “Why does nature, or perhaps our own actions, cause us so much recurring pain? Can the pain not be lessened? Please, God, can we have less pain? I don’t know how to comprehend my feelings. How much more pain will this life make us endure? All I know is that when we are faced with a problem, we have no choice but to overcome it. We have nothing else to do but collect all our strength and take baby steps forward. And that is what our nation will do. That is what our people will do.”
The recent flash floods in Nepal, which killed about 752 people and left around 2,500 missing, according to a report in The Indian Express on Sunday evening, were triggered by a major glacial collapse near the Tibet border. This sent surging waters down the turbulent Bhote Koshi and its tributary, the Lende Khola, into the Trishuli River.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05