‘Please, God, can we have less pain?’: Manisha Koirala on catastrophic Nepal floods

As Nepal continues to reel from the trail of destruction left by the recent flash floods, veteran actor Manisha Koirala has expressed her profound sorrow over the tragedy. Mentioning that a “humongous, unexplainable pain” has gripped her, she wondered when Nepal will be free from such repeated natural calamities. For those unaware, Manisha hails from Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital city.

Taking part in the “In Solidarity with Nepal” event organised by spiritual leader Sadhguru on Sunday, Manisha became visibly emotional and expressed hope that her country overcomes this tragedy as well. “Today, when Guruji called me, I just came without thinking. It is a humongous, unexplainable kind of pain that we are feeling. I am as speechless as I could ever be, and as confused as ever. I cannot even begin to comprehend this,” said the actor.