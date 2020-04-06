PLAYLIST: Videos from Alia Bhatt’s YouTube channel

Alia Bhatt has 1.35 million subscribers on YouTube (Photo: Instagram/aliabhatt). Alia Bhatt has 1.35 million subscribers on YouTube (Photo: Instagram/aliabhatt).

Of late, several Bollywood celebrities have taken to YouTube to create content and interact with fans. Actor Alia Bhatt appears on her channel regularly to give fans a glimpse of her life.

Those looking for variety on Alia’s channel will not be disappointed as she has a mix of everything– from cooking videos and travel vlogs to a few behind-the-scenes clips. Her cooking videos, although only two in number, are especially entertaining as she makes light of her culinary skills while heaping praise on her cooks. The videos also let the audience have a peek into her daily diet.

The actor’s safari vlog is all about picturesque locales and lots of wildlife. There is also a delightful BTS video of her GIF shoot. And for the ones obsessed with workouts, fret not, as there is a fitness vlog as well.

So, go ahead and take your pick!

The sister act

In My Kitchen episode 1

In My Kitchen episode 2

The fitness vlog

The IIFA BTS

The African Safari

The Prada vlog

The one with the bestie

The morning routine

Moving day

PLAYLIST: Watch The Slow Interview with Neelesh Misra episodes | FilterCopy | Kareena Kapoor Khan’s What Women Want Season 2 | The Kapil Sharma Show | Shilpa Shetty’s healthy recipes | Terribly Tiny Tales’ short films | 10 best dance videos by Team Naach | Large Short Films – 2020 edition

The GIF shoot

Happy Watching!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd