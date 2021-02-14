PLAYLIST: Bollywood’s evergreen Valentine’s Day songs

Here are the songs you can listen to on this Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day is incomplete without the expression of love through a Bollywood number. Be it Raj Kapoor romancing Nargis in “Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua” or Dia Mirza-R Madhavan’s sensuous “Zara Zara”, every song has its charm and we all have our favourites. While there are fans who think Shah Rukh Khan romances his heroines the best, others might vote for Aamir Khan’s intensity. We, however, cannot take away the fact that every Khan or Kapoor’s lover-boy performance needs a romantic ballad or two to win over the audience.

From romance portrayed via flowers, to romance over landline phones, or in a vehicle or even under the rain, each one of us has our favourite playlist on February 14.

Here is a list of some of the best romantic songs you can play on Valentine’s Day this season:

Tujhe Dekha Toh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)

Singers: Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar

Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar)

Singer: Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam

Zara Zara (Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein)

Singer: Bombay Jayshree

Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain (Pardes)

Singer: Kumar Sanu

Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua (Shree 420)

Singers: Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar

Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)

Singer: Arijit Singh

Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya (Sarfarosh)

Singer: Jagjit Singh

O Mere Dil Ke Chain (Mere Jeevan Saathi)

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Kuch Na Kaho (1942: A Love Story)

Singer: Kumar Sanu

Saathiya (Saathiya)

Singer: Sonu Nigam

Roop Tera Mastana (Aradhana)

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin)

Singers: Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal

Chand Chupa Baadal Mein (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

Singers: Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi (Aashiqui)

Singers: Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal

Bahon Ke Darmiyan (Khamoshi)

Singers: Hariharan and Alka Yagnik

Teri Galiyan (Ek Villain)

Singer: Ankit Tiwari

Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)

Singers: Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat)

Singers: Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle

Yeh Haseen Waadiyan (Roja)

Singers: SP Balasubramaniam and Chitra Singh

Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai (Hum Aapke Hain Koun)

Singer: SP Balasubramaniam

Baahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika)

Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Happy listening!