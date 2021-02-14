PLAYLIST: Bollywood’s evergreen Valentine’s Day songs

February 14, 2021 8:07:37 am
Valentine’s Day is incomplete without the expression of love through a Bollywood number. Be it Raj Kapoor romancing Nargis in “Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua” or Dia Mirza-R Madhavan’s sensuous “Zara Zara”, every song has its charm and we all have our favourites. While there are fans who think Shah Rukh Khan romances his heroines the best, others might vote for Aamir Khan’s intensity. We, however, cannot take away the fact that every Khan or Kapoor’s lover-boy performance needs a romantic ballad or two to win over the audience.
From romance portrayed via flowers, to romance over landline phones, or in a vehicle or even under the rain, each one of us has our favourite playlist on February 14.
Here is a list of some of the best romantic songs you can play on Valentine’s Day this season:
Tujhe Dekha Toh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge)
Singers: Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar
Pehla Nasha (Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar)
Singer: Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam
Zara Zara (Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein)
Singer: Bombay Jayshree
Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain (Pardes)
Singer: Kumar Sanu
Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua (Shree 420)
Singers: Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar
Tum Hi Ho (Aashiqui 2)
Singer: Arijit Singh
Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya (Sarfarosh)
Singer: Jagjit Singh
O Mere Dil Ke Chain (Mere Jeevan Saathi)
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Kuch Na Kaho (1942: A Love Story)
Singer: Kumar Sanu
Saathiya (Saathiya)
Singer: Sonu Nigam
Roop Tera Mastana (Aradhana)
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin)
Singers: Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal
Chand Chupa Baadal Mein (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)
Singers: Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik
Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi (Aashiqui)
Singers: Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal
Bahon Ke Darmiyan (Khamoshi)
Singers: Hariharan and Alka Yagnik
Teri Galiyan (Ek Villain)
Singer: Ankit Tiwari
Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham)
Singers: Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik
Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat)
Singers: Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle
Yeh Haseen Waadiyan (Roja)
Singers: SP Balasubramaniam and Chitra Singh
Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai (Hum Aapke Hain Koun)
Singer: SP Balasubramaniam
Baahon Mein Chale Aao (Anamika)
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Happy listening!
