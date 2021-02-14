PLAYLIST: Bollywood’s best proposal scenes

From tear jerking moments to funny confessions, Bollywood has given us enough ideas to propose.

It is Valentine’s Day already and you are stuck for the perfect way to propose to the love of your life? Worry not for Hindi films have given to its audience dozens of proposal ideas through umpteen number of such romantic scenes. While in Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor did that publically, in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid, he proposed to his lady love discreetly. Deepika Padukone received a wedding proposal from Saif Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, and she went down on one knee in Break ke Baad. From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’s airport set-up to Jannat’s scene in the middle of traffic, Bollywood is always on thee lookout for an innovative way to pop the question.

On this Valentine’s Day, we list down some of the most memorable proposal scenes seen in our Hindi films in recent years.

Check out the list here:

Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan goes down on one knee yet again, just that this time, he did it out of true love for Preity Zinta.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The film’s climax was also its most endearing scene. Despite an artificial ring, Bunny’s proposal to Naina was 24 karat pure love!

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jai ditches the airport security and expresses his feelings to Aditi with a song, which only she would relate to.

Cocktail

Gautam proposes to Meera with exactly the same words from their first meeting. Fans and Veronica were the happiest.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

“Ek ladki dekhi, bilkul bijli ki tarah. One flash aur main apna dil kho baitha…” #EnoughSaid (insert heart emoji)

Jannat

Emraan Hashmi twirling his car in the middle of the traffic and going on his knees, is every girl’s dream proposal.

Wake Up Sid

Aisha’s “New Girl In The City” was packed with all kinds of emotions. We were crying and smiling at the same time. Right?

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji showed us why their chemistry was one of the high points of KKHH.

Break Ke Baad

This time, Aaliya went down on one knee to propose to Abhay.

Golmaal

From toilet paper to rat poison, three guys were pulling all stops to woo Nirali in this bizzare proposal scene.

My Name Is Khan

In the backdrop of a sunrise, this heartwarming confession by Mandira left Rizwan with a child-like giggle.

Love Aaj Kal

After a roller-coaster romance, a break-up and tears, and then some more tears, Jai finally accepts his love for Meera.

Band Baaja Baraat

The love-hate romance of Bittu and Shruti was as crisp as their bread pakoda. And so was this adorable confession.

Saathiya

Suhani doesn’t take Aditya seriously and tests him by asking him to jump off the train. Aditya handles it humorously, leaving Suhani with a smile.

Mohabbatein

Raj Aryan surely taught the young generation to ditch paper and opt for a maple leaf when writing love letters.

Rockstar

“Girlfriend ban ja meri. Tu aur main rock kar denge” – several fans used this line in real life too. Did they manage to appease the girl?

Hum Tum

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji’s unspoken love stood the test of time, until they reunited in the end, and under the rain.

Kal Ho Na Ho

SRK’s diary and what was (not) written there was one of the most memorable things about this film. Every eye was moist after this.

And special mention – Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai

Raj Kapoor brought the “Lalla” factor to propose to Padmini in the most indirect way. That was our black-and-white Bollywood romance.

What’s your most favourite proposal scene in Bollywood?