‘Played classmate Anil Kapoor’s mom twice in films,’ says Smita Jayakar: ‘Don’t tell anyone’

Actor Smita Jaykar, who has predominantly essayed the character of the actor’s mother in Hindi films, revealed that she played a mother to Anil Kapoor, who was her college mate at St Xavier’s, Mumbai. She also revealed that she played the wife of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was 31 years older than her.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor said that she never wanted to be a heroine and was comfortable playing the mother. She has played the mother to Suniel Shetty, Aamir Khan and mother-in-law to Salman Khan, who are just a few years younger than her.

Recalling her experience of working with Anil Kapoor, Smita Jaykar said, “Anil Kapoor and I were in college together at St Xavier’s, and I played his mother in two films, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999). Both films were directed by Satish Kaushik and produced by Boney Kapoor. When I asked him, ‘Anil, do you remember me? We were in college together,’ he gestured to me to stay quiet and not tell anyone that I was his classmate, with all that white hair patch.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Smita has played the mothers of several leading Bollywood actors, including Suniel Shetty, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Talking about the age difference between actors and the roles they play, she said, “Suniel Shetty is only a few years younger than me, and I played his mother. I have played the mothers of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan too, his mother-in-law in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). To play someone’s mother, you need to have at least 10–15 years of age difference.”

Also Read: ‘Daler Mehndi was ill but worked in peak winter’: Raaj Shaandilyaa recalls film shoot in 2024

Smita also remembered the time when she played Dilip Kumar‘s wife in Qila (1998), in which the veteran actor played a double role. Smita Jaykar admitted that these parts were never a compromise but a space in which she ventured voluntarily. “I even played Dilip Kumar’s wife in his last film, Qila, in which he played a double role. I was very happy playing these characters because I didn’t want to be a heroine. Playing mothers was the best option for me; I was in a very safe comfort zone. I was happy doing that because I wasn’t interested in anybody, so it was fine if they (heroes) played my brothers,” she said.

During the conversation, the host pointed out that playing a heroine often comes with certain demands. Agreeing with him, Smita said, “Yes, which I wouldn’t have been comfortable doing. You’ve got to be very comfortable; otherwise, you look very out of place and odd.”

Story continues below this ad

Speaking about Smita Jaykar’s filmography, she has appeared in several memorable Hindi films, including Pardes, Sarfarosh, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas.