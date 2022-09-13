scorecardresearch
Plan A Plan B trailer: Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia’s love story is a hash of all romantic comedies

Plan A Plan B trailer: Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kusha Kapila and Poonam Dhillon star in a romance that is the conventional enemies-turning-lovers story.

Riteish DeshmukhRiteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia in Plan A Plan B

Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming film, Plan A Plan B. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the rom-com stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kusha Kapila and Poonam Dhillon. The story is nothing out of the ordinary — it revolves around a matchmaker and a man who handles divorces falling in love after many squabbles. It seems like a callback to the era of romantic comedies, and might just be a breath of fresh air among the slew of crime thrillers. The film seems like the quintessential rom-com, almost a reminder of the era where the genre persisted with much success. It follows the format and adheres to tropes where enemies turn lovers (after much cursing), with a lot of sexual innuendo, but might promise to be a fun watch, nevertheless.

Also Read |Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day

Talking about the making of the film, Shashanka Ghosh  said in a statement, “The script came to me from the writer Rajat Arora, and the moment I read it, I was instantly excited to work on this theme. Making Plan A Plan B with Riteish, Tamannaah and Poonam Ji has been such a fun experience and their infectious energy and chemistry has translated in every shot of the film. This film is a sweet romantic comedy that is lighthearted and fun and we hope Netflix audiences will enjoy it.”

Tamannaah called the film ‘a wild ride’ and said, “It is a dynamic movie that will appeal to every type of audience.” Riteish admitted that he has always had a ‘soft corner’ for the comedy genre and said, It is important to work with a team that approaches this genre with a twist and makes it refreshing for the audiences and Plan A Plan B has definitely been one such project for me.”

Plan A Plan B will release on September 30.

