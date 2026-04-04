‘What have you done?’ Piyush Mishra recalls wife’s reaction to people wondering if Zeeshan Ayyub was his son

The internet has often pointed out the striking resemblance between Piyush Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub – from their facial features to even the texture of their voices. In the past, Zeeshan had spoken up about the comparisons, sharing amusing anecdotes. Now, Piyush Mishra has also spoken about the similarities between the two actors.

Piyush Mishra recalls being mistaken for Zeeshan’s father

In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, Piyush Mishra admitted that he didn’t notice it at first, but eventually began hearing about it from others, even at home.

He said with a laugh, “I didn’t realise it initially, but much later I found out when everyone started saying that he looks quite similar to me. Even my wife once asked me, ‘What have you done? Did you make some mistake? Where did this product come from?’”