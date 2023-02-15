scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Piyush Mishra can’t stop praising ‘jaadugar insaan’ Ranbir Kapoor, says ‘bohot besharmi ki baatein karta hai’

Piyush Mishra and Ranbir Kapoor had worked together on the 2015 release Tamasha. In a new interview, Mishra recalled his experience of working with Kapoor.

ranbir kapoorRanbir Kapoor and Piyush Mishra had worked together in Tamasha. (Photo: Piyush/Instagram)

Actor-singer-writer Piyush Mishra and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor had worked together on director Imtiaz Ali’s 2015 release Tamasha, and clearly, Mishra has fond memories of their time together. In a recent interview, he recalled what fun it was collaborating with him.

In a recent appearance on Mashable’s The Bombay Journey series, Mishra said he had agreed to do Tamasha because he was impressed with a crucial scene that Imtiaz Ali had narrated to him. Recalling how it was pitched to him by the director, he quoted Ali and said in Hindi “‘Aap phatte ho Ranbir Kapoor pe,’ wo jo hai mujhe pasand aa gaya tha (He said I erupt on Ranbir Kapoor in that scene, and I really liked that).”

He then spilled the beans on Ranbir, recalling that their chats were tremendous fun: “Ranbir aisa ladka hai, bohot badhiya actor hai pehli baat toh, bohot badhiya jaadugar insaan hai. Talkative hai, usse baat cheet karne me bada mazza aata hai. Kai baar besharmi ki baatein karta hai, adhiktar besharmi ki baatein karta hai. Nangi baatein karta hai, bada mujhe intrigue karta hai… Imtiaz purana sathi tha, Tamasha was a three-day shoot and I was done in a day (Ranbir is a magician, he is a really wonderful actor, and it is always so much fun to talk to him. He talks with a lot of impudence. He intrigues me a fair bit).”

In Tamasha, Mishra played a local storyteller whose tales inspired Ranbir’s character Ved. Despite being a commercial success, the film attracted backlash from a section of the audience and critics alike who did not like the manner in which Deepika Padukone’s character was represented. The primary criticism was that Padukone’s only role was to function as a catalyst in Ranbir’s narrative, and that she did not have an identity of her own.

Apart from Piyush Mishra, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the film also starred Ishwak Singh, Vivek Mushran and Javed Sheikh in pivotal parts.

