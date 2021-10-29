Piyush Mishra on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail: ‘Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap’

Several Bollywood celebrities extended support to actor Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug bust case. Hrithik Roshan even penned an open letter lending moral support to SRK. On Thursday, when Aryan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court, many rejoiced. Actor Piyush Mishra was also asked about his reaction to Aryan’s bail, to which the actor blatantly said, “Apne bachcho ko sambhalein (Handle your children well).”

In a recent interview, Piyush Mishra, who worked with Shah Rukh in the movie Dil Se, said people reap what they sow.

“What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain wo bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai (He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It’s ok, it’s done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that’s it),” Mishra told Hindustan Times.

On Thursday, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Maheep Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Rahul Dholakia, and Hansal Mehta, among others celebrated Aryan Khan’s bail. They took to social media to express their happiness. The first photos of Shah Rukh, after his son’s bail plea was accepted by the Bombay High Court, also had a sense of satisfaction on his face. He even had “tears of joy” as per senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India who is part of Aryan’s legal team.

Aryan and two others had been in custody since October 2, when they were detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to an alleged rave party on a cruise ship.