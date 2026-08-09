Piyush Mishra meets protesting job aspirants in Ranchi, sings ‘Aarambh Hai Prachand’

Actor-singer Piyush Mishra on Saturday met the job aspirants protesting the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, and extended his support to them.

Mishra visited Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where government job aspirants have been protesting over the last two weeks, and said he supported their agitation as they had continued it without political involvement.

“Whatever is possible for my event management company and me, I will do to support you,” he told the protesters.

He urged the state government to consider the protesters’ demands and fulfil them at the earliest.

Piyush Mishra also sang his popular song “Aarambh Hai Prachand.”