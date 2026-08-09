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Piyush Mishra meets protesting job aspirants in Ranchi, sings ‘Aarambh Hai Prachand’
Piyush Mishra urged the Jharkhand government to consider the protesters' demands and fulfil them at the earliest.
Actor-singer Piyush Mishra on Saturday met the job aspirants protesting the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, and extended his support to them.
Mishra visited Ranchi’s Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where government job aspirants have been protesting over the last two weeks, and said he supported their agitation as they had continued it without political involvement.
“Whatever is possible for my event management company and me, I will do to support you,” he told the protesters.
He urged the state government to consider the protesters’ demands and fulfil them at the earliest.
Piyush Mishra also sang his popular song “Aarambh Hai Prachand.”
Later, speaking to reporters, he said the protests at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi and the one in Ranchi should not be seen from different perspectives.
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“Youths from across India participated in the Delhi protest. Jharkhand is also part of the country, and its protest should not be treated differently. I think all should speak about it,” he said.
A leader of the movement said Piyush Mishra’s visit gave them fresh impetus.
“He came from Bollywood to extend his support to our agitation. He also appreciated our way of holding the stir,” he said.
The agitation entered its 15th day after talks between the state government and representatives of five student organisations failed to end the deadlock.
The protesting students have warned that they will march towards the state assembly on August 10 if the government fails to address their demands by Sunday.
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