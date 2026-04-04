Piyush Mishra confessed his extra-marital affairs to his wife, broke down after coming clean: ‘Took me 15 years to realise she is my wife’

In his novelised memoir ‘Tumhari Auqaat Kya Hai, Piyush Mishra‘, actor, singer and lyricist Piyush Mishra had candidly written about infidelity and his struggles within marriage. Now, the actor-writer has spoken at length about his role as a husband, his relationship with his wife Priya, and how time and self-awareness changed him.

In a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Piyush admitted he was not a good husband earlier.

“Now I am a good husband; I wasn’t earlier. Back then, I wasn’t responsible at all, and marriage is a very big responsibility. When you fall in love at 20, there’s no logic to it, that’s the beauty of it. But after 35, you love the person who is willing to grow old with you. Love is defined by the woman who is ready to grow old with you, and she accepted that she would grow old with me.”

‘It took me 10–15 years to realise she is my wife’

The actor made a confession about how long it took him to truly acknowledge his marriage.

He said, “I accepted very late that I had become a husband, it took me a long time. Nearly 10–15 years to realise that she is my wife. Before that, she was just a woman who had my children, cooked for me, and took care of the house. I had no feelings beyond that. I was a very dry person, not just with Priya, but with everything. I didn’t feel anything.”

“For the last 15 years, after practising Vipassana, I began to feel. I started understanding that the other person also suffers and deserves empathy. Before that, I was a strange man, very antisocial. If I hadn’t had work, I might have been completely isolated. Work saved me,” he added.

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Why Piyush’s wife stayed despite everything

When asked why his wife chose to stay with him despite his infidelity, Piyush credited her unwavering commitment.

“She loved me. She had run away from home for me and married me against her parents’ wishes. She had sacrificed so much. She said, ‘I will not divorce you no matter what, you can do anything, but I won’t leave you.’”

He acknowledged her strength with deep gratitude. “It was her greatness that she stayed with me. Today I understand it, there’s no other word for it. It was her greatness that she held the marriage together. I am fortunate.”

Piyush Mishra opens up on cheating and coming clean

Piyush also opened up about being honest with his wife about his mistakes, including engaging in extra-marital relationships.

“When I realised my mistakes, I sat her down one day and told her everything I had done. We were both crying, and we embraced each other. After that, we felt lighter. She said, ‘You made mistakes, I did too, you made more, I made fewer. Let’s end these matters here.’ Our understanding became very strong.”

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When asked how he would have reacted if the roles were reversed, Piyush said, “If she had made mistakes, I would have forgiven her too. It’s not possible that only one person makes mistakes, I must have done my share too.”

A difficult truth that changed everything

The actor revealed that it took years for both of them to reach a point of complete honesty.

“We both needed to improve our lives—it wasn’t just about me. Priya was also struggling, and so was I. We were both going through a difficult mental phase. There were things we wanted to tell each other but were afraid of how it would be handled.”

“It took 5–6 years to finally say it all. One day, we decided to do it. Initially, it was a shock for both of us. But after that, life became much better. There was nothing left to hide—and then we could move forward.”

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Piyush Mishra married architect Priya Narayanan in 1995 in Delhi. The couple are parents to two sons, Josh and Jai.

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects the personal experiences and subjective journey of an individual; the views expressed are those of the author/subject and do not constitute professional relationship or psychological advice. It is intended for informational and storytelling purposes only, and readers are encouraged to seek guidance from qualified experts for personal or mental well-being concerns.