Piyush Mishra calls out people speaking against The Kashmir Files: ‘Yeh log Kashmir jaante nahi hain’

The Kashmir Files has once again become a topic of discussion after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called it a ‘vulgar’ and a ‘propaganda’ filmat the closing ceremony of International Film Festival of India earlier this week. The controversial films which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year despite critical reviews has again found itself in the middle of a raging debate.

Recently, actor Piyush Mishra called out people who have been speaking against the Vivek Agnihotri directorial. He said those who are calling the film a ‘propaganda’ film haven’t been to Kashmir or haven’t seen the “real India.”

In a new interview with IndiaToday.in, Mishra challenged actor Naseeruddin Shah and journalist Ravish Kumar to watch documentaries on Kashmir that give a true account of the lives of Kashmiri Pundits.

He said, “Inn logon ne dekha nahi hain Kashmir. Yeh log Kashmir jaante nahi hain, ye kabhi gaye nahi hain Kashmir. Maine pehle bhi padha tha Naseeruddin Shah ne bola tha, Ravish Kumar ne bola tha ki ye ek jhooti aur propaganda film hain. Mere paas aaiye, main dikhata hoon aapko documentaries, which have been made on the lives of the Kashmiri Pandits. Usme mein ek-ek dialogue aur ghatna match karti hain jo unhone khud kaha hai camera pe. (They haven’t seen Kashmir. They don’t know Kashmir as they haven’t been there. I actually remember Naseeruddin Shah and Ravish Kumar calling it false narrative and a propaganda film. Come, I will show you the documentaries which have been made and based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. Every dialogue and incident matches what they have said on camera.)”.

The veteran actor also said that to appreciate a film like The Kashmir Files one has to step out to see what real India looks like. Mishra added, “You can’t make an estimate about India by sitting in an AC studio or Perry Cross Road Bandra. You can only make an estimate of India when you step outside and see what life is. Only then will you be able to like a film like this.”

Earlier, during an interview with NDTV, Naseeruddin Shah called The Kashmir Files ‘an almost fictionalised version of the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus’ and said that the ‘government is promoting it’.

The Kashmir Files is based on the mass exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s. Starring Anupam Kher in the lead role, the film became a word-of-mouth hit, and earned nearly Rs 340 crore at the global box office.