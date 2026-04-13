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‘Mujhe zabardast virodh hai usse’: Piyush Mishra calls out Anurag Kashyap for talking too much, says he doesn’t have good relations with Naseeruddin Shah
Veteran actor-singer Piyush Mishra recently opened up about his strained relationship with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, and differences with actor Naseeruddin Shah.
Veteran actor-singer Piyush Mishra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have delivered a major cult hit together – Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). However, despite their successful collaboration, the two don’t really get along well, primarily because of their different personalities. During a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Piyush opened up about his differences with Kashyap. He also spoke about his poor relationship with actor Naseeruddin Shah.
When asked to choose his preferred director – Imtiaz Ali or Anurag Kashyap, he picked the former. “Imtiaz Ali, any day. He is a great director and writes amazing scripts. I feel immense satisfaction after working with him. Anurag also does it, but… How shall I define Anurag Kashyap for you? Why does he talk so much? He does wrong to himself unnecessarily. You should either do good to yourself or the other person, but he doesn’t even think of himself. That’s his problem,” he reasoned.
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The actor-singer continued, “If you are going against something, then there should at least give results. The main thing is that he knows he won’t get any result, he still speaks a lot. Mujhe zabardast virodh hai usse (I have a lot of differences with him). We barely communicate – I can’t talk to him for a longer period, and neither can he. We don’t talk, only shoot for films. But, we work well together, we both know what we want. He also used to abuse me earlier, but only I do it now.”
Piyush was also asked about his strained relationships in the film industry, and he only named one actor – Naseeruddin Shah. “I don’t have good relations with Naseer. Neither I like him, nor he likes me. And, if both the parties don’t like each other, then it becomes an ideal stage to not talk, because you both know that you don’t like each other, so there’s just no need to talk.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Piyush Mishra is currently busy with his ongoing 2026 musical tour ‘Ballimaaraan – The Piyush Mishra Project: Aarambh 2.0’. In this live concert, he tours various cities across India, to spread the magic of his music, poetry, and theatre-style performance.
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