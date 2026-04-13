‘Mujhe zabardast virodh hai usse’: Piyush Mishra calls out Anurag Kashyap for talking too much, says he doesn’t have good relations with Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran actor-singer Piyush Mishra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have delivered a major cult hit together – Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). However, despite their successful collaboration, the two don’t really get along well, primarily because of their different personalities. During a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Piyush opened up about his differences with Kashyap. He also spoke about his poor relationship with actor Naseeruddin Shah.

When asked to choose his preferred director – Imtiaz Ali or Anurag Kashyap, he picked the former. “Imtiaz Ali, any day. He is a great director and writes amazing scripts. I feel immense satisfaction after working with him. Anurag also does it, but… How shall I define Anurag Kashyap for you? Why does he talk so much? He does wrong to himself unnecessarily. You should either do good to yourself or the other person, but he doesn’t even think of himself. That’s his problem,” he reasoned.