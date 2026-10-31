Piyush Goyal says foreign Deputy PM’s daughter wants to work in Bollywood: ‘He’s been behind me’

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Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has described Bollywood as a global brand and disclosed that the Deputy Prime Minister of a major world power has been approaching him because his daughter wants to work with the Indian film industry.
“Bollywood is now a brand, recognised by the world,” Piyush Goyal said. “I have a Deputy Prime Minister of one of the most powerful countries in the world who has been behind me because his daughter wants to work with Bollywood.”
Piyush Goyal’s remark comes at a time when Indian cinema is expanding its international reach, with films attracting global audiences, international collaborators and wider theatrical releases.
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Bollywood’s global footprint
One of the latest examples of this growing international presence is Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The film held its world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27, ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5.
Producer Namit Malhotra has described the Ramayana cinematic universe as bigger in ambition than Star Wars, Marvel or DC. The film brings together Oscar-winning German composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for its music, while DNEG, the global visual effects studio co-owned by Malhotra’s Prime Focus, is handling its visual effects.
Indian films have increasingly found space at international film festivals, secured global distribution deals and attracted international collaborators.
The industry’s growing reach is also reflected in its box-office performance, with several films crossing the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide and attracting audiences beyond the traditional Indian diaspora.
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, crossed Rs 1,350 crore worldwide in 2025, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, went on to collect Rs 1,813 crore worldwide. Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has also registered a strong worldwide collection, crossing Rs 755 crore in three weeks.
Beyond box-office numbers, Indian cinema has earned international recognition. SS Rajamouli’s RRR won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and found a wider international audience through its Netflix release.