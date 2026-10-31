Piyush Goyal says foreign Deputy PM’s daughter wants to work in Bollywood: ‘He’s been behind me’

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has described Bollywood as a global brand and disclosed that the Deputy Prime Minister of a major world power has been approaching him because his daughter wants to work with the Indian film industry.

“Bollywood is now a brand, recognised by the world,” Piyush Goyal said. “I have a Deputy Prime Minister of one of the most powerful countries in the world who has been behind me because his daughter wants to work with Bollywood.”

Piyush Goyal’s remark comes at a time when Indian cinema is expanding its international reach, with films attracting global audiences, international collaborators and wider theatrical releases.