Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter’s film on 1971 India-Pak war has Uri-like scenes with intense fighting. Watch

August 15, 2022 1:27:52 pm
Actors Ishan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Pippa’s teaser was released on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. Ishaan looks fearless in the teaser where he plays the role of Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.
The teaser begins with the then-Prime Minister India Gandhi’s address to the nation, announcing the start of India and Pakistan’s war in 1971. Ishaan as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, in the one-minute-teaser, is introduced while riding a bike. The purpose of releasing the teaser on Independence Day is served by the strong war visuals and sincerely patriotic dialogues in the teaser. The film’s title ‘Pippa’ refers to the Russian amphibious war tank PT-76 that was used in the war.
View this post on Instagram
Further the teaser also gives glimpses of actor Soni Razdan and Mrunal who play the roles of Ishaan’s mother and sibling. The intense trailer shows soldiers screaming the popular war cry–Joy Bangla. Uri like scenes were recreated when we see Ishaan commanding and motivating the soldiers standing in front of the tank.
As described by RSVP movies, the film is about, “The coming-of-age of a young Mehta as he takes charge of his armoured tank squadron, as well of Independent India as they both take centre-stage and step up to prove themselves. The historic journey paves the path for India’s triumph, as Captain Mehta rises to the occasion and leads his troops, and nation, to victory.”
Ishaan took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser writing, “PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022.On the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day – presenting a glimpse from a film we’ve collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It’s been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film stars Ishaan, Mrunal, Soni and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film will be released on December 2, 2022.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homesPremium
Latest News
Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter’s film on 1971 India-Pak war has Uri-like scenes with intense fighting. Watch
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atrocities against Dalits
Salman Rushdie attack: Padma Lakshmi says she is ‘relieved’ her former husband is ‘pulling through’
Tokyo diners nosh on Demogorgon pasta, Eleven’s waffles at ‘Stranger Things’ cafe
Independence Day: Gujarat CM relaxes monthly income criteria of NFSA beneficiaries
Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack
In I-Day speech, Goa CM Pramod Sawant vows to keep state’s social harmony intact
Aamir Khan’s niece Zayn Marie, daughter Ira Khan urge fans to watch Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Don’t let a hate campaign destroy something beautiful’
75th Independence Day: Railways ministry shares video of tricolour flying high at Manipur’s Noney bridge
Putin says Russia and North Korea will expand bilateral relations: KCNA
Scotland to be first country to provide free period products
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women, pride in Indian roots