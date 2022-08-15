Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter’s film on 1971 India-Pak war has Uri-like scenes with intense fighting. Watch

Actors Ishan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Pippa’s teaser was released on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. Ishaan looks fearless in the teaser where he plays the role of Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta who fought in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

The teaser begins with the then-Prime Minister India Gandhi’s address to the nation, announcing the start of India and Pakistan’s war in 1971. Ishaan as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, in the one-minute-teaser, is introduced while riding a bike. The purpose of releasing the teaser on Independence Day is served by the strong war visuals and sincerely patriotic dialogues in the teaser. The film’s title ‘Pippa’ refers to the Russian amphibious war tank PT-76 that was used in the war.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Further the teaser also gives glimpses of actor Soni Razdan and Mrunal who play the roles of Ishaan’s mother and sibling. The intense trailer shows soldiers screaming the popular war cry–Joy Bangla. Uri like scenes were recreated when we see Ishaan commanding and motivating the soldiers standing in front of the tank.

As described by RSVP movies, the film is about, “The coming-of-age of a young Mehta as he takes charge of his armoured tank squadron, as well of Independent India as they both take centre-stage and step up to prove themselves. The historic journey paves the path for India’s triumph, as Captain Mehta rises to the occasion and leads his troops, and nation, to victory.”

Ishaan took to his Instagram handle and shared the teaser writing, “PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022.On the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day – presenting a glimpse from a film we’ve collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It’s been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come.”

Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film stars Ishaan, Mrunal, Soni and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film will be released on December 2, 2022.